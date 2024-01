Aerial reconnaissance men of the 30th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi destroyed a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer with ammunition in the Bakhmut sector using HIMARS.

This was reported by MP Yuriy Mysyagin in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

