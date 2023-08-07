Zelensky: Everyone who takes occupiers prisoner at front accelerates freedom for Ukrainians. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 530th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have an important result for our team that deals with exchanges. Another 22 guys are back home in Ukraine. 20 of them are soldiers and sergeants, two are officers. They are soldiers of the Armed Forces. There are wounded among them. They were taken prisoner on different frontlines. But now they are at home. And we will do everything to bring back to Ukraine all our people who are now in Russian captivity.

We remember everyone and are looking for everyone on the list of missing persons. Fortunately, we manage to bring back our people. And it is important that this is a joint task. It is also the task of those who organise the exchanges: Yermak, Budanov, Malyuk, Klymenko. Thank you, guys! And the task of those who replenish the exchange fund for our country.

Everyone who takes the occupiers prisoner at the front, who is active on the frontline. Each of our soldiers accelerates freedom for Ukrainians. It is important to remember this," Zelensky said.

