ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15058 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
5 630 1
war (20387) elimination (2607) 56th separate motorized infantry brigade (13) ammunition warehouse (26)

Soldiers of 56th SMIB destroyed occupants’ BK warehouse. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the 56th SMIB discovered the BK warehouse and destroyed it.

A fragment of the destruction of the enemy's BK warehouse was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"It takes days, weeks, and months of training to hit the targets successfully once. Inspiration, a desire to work, and thousands of failed attempts, with the loss of drones and time," the author of the video comments.

Watch more: Soldiers of 56th Brigade drop a grenade with jewelry precision on occupiers’ ammunition depot. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 