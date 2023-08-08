Soldiers of 56th SMIB destroyed occupants’ BK warehouse. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 56th SMIB discovered the BK warehouse and destroyed it.

A fragment of the destruction of the enemy's BK warehouse was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"It takes days, weeks, and months of training to hit the targets successfully once. Inspiration, a desire to work, and thousands of failed attempts, with the loss of drones and time," the author of the video comments.

