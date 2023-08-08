ENG
Rescuers of State Emergency Service continue to clear debris in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, after rocket attacks by the occupiers on houses, rescuers are clearing rubble. The works are planned to be completed by the end of the day.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service showed footage of the demolition of rubble in Pokrovsk after the missile strike.

As of noon, units of the State Emergency Service are carrying out emergency rescue operations in a 5-story residential building. 63 tons of construction debris were removed from the scene. 46 people and 12 pieces of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service, including a composite squad of rescuers.

Also remind, on the evening of August 8, the Russians hit Pokrovsk with "Iskanders". Currently, 7 dead and 88 injured people are known.

