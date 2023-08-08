Every success of combat brigades always includes victory of specific soldiers-communicators, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On 8 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the servicemen of the Communications and Cybersecurity Troops of Ukraine on their professional holiday

According to Censor.NET, this will be announced in Zelensky's official telegram.

The Ukrainian president noted: "When there is a connection, when the connection is of high quality, it is often taken for granted. But in fact, it is always the professionalism and integrity of a particular soldier that is behind it. Very often, it is true heroism, which is not immediately noticeable, but is immediately felt when such heroism is lacking in battle.

Today I would like to thank all the soldiers of the Communications and Cyber Security Forces of Ukraine. More than 65,000 of them serve in various units of the Defence and Security Forces of our country. And let us remember that every success of combat brigades and other units, every victory over the Russian occupiers always includes a personal success and a personal victory of specific soldiers-signal operators who work for these brigades and provide them with high-quality communications. Thank you for that!

Glory to all our soldiers-signallers! Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine!"

Read on Censor.NET: Area of mined territory of Ukraine is comparable to area of Uruguay, - Zelensky