I am grateful to all those who serve our country well, work for state efficiently, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed citizens with a video address on the evening of August 8.

this is stated in official Telegram of Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President said: "I am grateful to everyone who serves our country and works for the state in a quality manner. There must always be a result for Ukraine. Every day at the front and in the rear... Every such day - with results - brings our victory closer. Like today - with a law enforcement result for Ukraine. For the purification of Ukraine.

We all know that our state must change, must undergo transformation. And this means that those who work for their own pockets, not for the sake of Ukraine, will not be in public office or as MPs of Ukraine. Every such businessman will at least go to court."

