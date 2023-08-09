6 054 6
Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed occupiers’ tank. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy tank.
This was reported by the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"When we hit and see the result, we get inspired and have the strength to work harder and more efficiently," says the Yamaha paratrooper.
