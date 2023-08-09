ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6486 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
6 054 6
war (20436) tank (882) air assault troops (48)

Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed occupiers’ tank. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy tank.

This was reported by the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"When we hit and see the result, we get inspired and have the strength to work harder and more efficiently," says the Yamaha paratrooper.

See more: Occupants started using plywood drones for aerial reconnaissance, - Ukrainian Armed Forces HQ. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 