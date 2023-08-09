Occupiers took children of Donbas to military-patriotic meeting in Penza. VIDEO

The Russians took teenagers from the occupied cities of Donbas to the Gvardiyets camp in Penza, where military and patriotic training is taking place.

The video was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"Mariupol, Kirovske, Yenakievo, Horlivka, Shakhtarsk, Makiivka, Donetsk - teenagers from these cities were taken to Penza, where they are taking part in military and patriotic training in the Gvardiyets camp from 1 to 18 August," the statement said.

It is noted that the children were also taken to the Russian city of Saransk, where they were brainwashed with "patriotic" excursions to historical sites of "Russian glory" to the tune of Gazmanov's songs.

