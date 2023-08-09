Soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated group of invaders operating kamikaze drones with drone strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men jointly with the SBU CI eliminated a group of operators who were controlling Russian kamikaze drones in the Avdiivka sector.

This was reported by the command and control and artillery intelligence unit of the 110th separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

The destroyed group of drone operators belonged to the so-called "1st Slavic Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces".

See also Censor.NET: Kamikaze drone strikes Russians on boat in Kherson region. VIDEO