Fighters of 3rd SAB clear trenches from Russian soldiers and capture occupiers: "Close wound, you are already white all over! Don’t move, you’ll bleed!". VIDEO

Near Bakhmut, soldiers of the 2nd company of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade captured three occupants and provided them with medical assistance.

The video was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

