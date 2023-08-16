Imagine Dragons unfurled flag of Ukraine at concert in Poland. VIDEO

At a concert in Warsaw, Imagine Dragons supported Ukraine by inviting a boy, Sasha, whose house was destroyed by Russian shelling. The band unfurled a blue and yellow flag and dedicated several songs to Ukraine.

This was announced in a telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

14-year-old Sashko is the hero of Imagine Dragons' Crushed video, filmed in Ukraine. The boy lost his home in Mykolaiv region due to Russian shelling.

Coming down from the stage, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons raised the flag high and stood for a moment in solidarity with Ukraine.

Also see: Great friends of Ukraine from the cult British band the Tiger Lillies will give two concerts in Lviv and Kyiv. VIDEO + PHOTOS