Destroyed enemy armored vehicles on battlefield near Andriivka near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade defeated a column of enemy armored vehicles near the village of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video of destroyed enemy equipment on the battlefield was posted by Ukrainian soldiers on their unit 's social media page.

"The third assault brigade broke a column of enemy vehicles and eliminated an entire unit of the occupiers near Bakhmut! The enemy attempted to counterattack near the village of Andriivka. The enemy's reserves, units of the 83rd Separate Airmobile Brigade, were engaged. The attackers successfully repelled the attack, the offensive failed, and the Russians suffered significant losses in equipment and manpower. The platoon commander of the Espanyol platoon and an entire enemy company were eliminated. About 40 occupants were killed in the 200s, and another 25 in the 300s. Three T-90M tanks and two armoured combat vehicles of the occupiers were destroyed," reads the commentary on the results of the battle.

