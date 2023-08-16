Moment Shahed drone was shot down during Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards destroyed one of the Shahed kamikaze drones used by Russia to attack the port infrastructure of Odesa region on the night of 16 August.

The video of the combat operation was published on Telegram by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The video captures the moment the drone was hit by several small arms fire.

"Why is it shining - is it falling?" asked one of the soldiers after the shooting.

