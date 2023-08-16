9 509 19
Moment Shahed drone was shot down during Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards destroyed one of the Shahed kamikaze drones used by Russia to attack the port infrastructure of Odesa region on the night of 16 August.
The video of the combat operation was published on Telegram by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The video captures the moment the drone was hit by several small arms fire.
"Why is it shining - is it falling?" asked one of the soldiers after the shooting.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...