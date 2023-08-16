ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16707 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
5 028 7
war (20236) Artemivsk (803) destruction (61)

Consequences of occupiers’ actions in Bakhmut, half-destroyed by Russians, from bird’s-eye view. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

New satellite imagery of Bakhmut has emerged, showing the scale of destruction in the city over the past year and a half. Russian occupiers have wiped Bakhmut off the map, turning it into "ruins and ashes".

The pictures were shown on the NEXTA Live Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The images show destroyed educational institutions, churches, apartment blocks and private houses.

See also Censor.NET: Moment Shahed drone was shot down during Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 