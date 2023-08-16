5 028 7
Consequences of occupiers’ actions in Bakhmut, half-destroyed by Russians, from bird’s-eye view. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
New satellite imagery of Bakhmut has emerged, showing the scale of destruction in the city over the past year and a half. Russian occupiers have wiped Bakhmut off the map, turning it into "ruins and ashes".
The pictures were shown on the NEXTA Live Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The images show destroyed educational institutions, churches, apartment blocks and private houses.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...