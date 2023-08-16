Issue of drones and EW is now content of work of General Staff, government officials, and Headquarters, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine following the 539th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the President, Censor.NET reports.

"Held the meeting of the Headquarters today. Front-line issues that are important now. Strategically important defense issues. The commanders reported on the situation in the eastern and southern directions. The Commander-in-Chief and the Ministry of Defense - a conversation about ammunition. Vice-Prime Minister Fedorov and the State Intelligence Service - what concerns drones and our technological capabilities in general.

In each combat brigade, the first questions soldiers ask are about drones, electronic warfare, and air defense. Answering such questions is both our work with partners to supply the necessary drones and systems, and our work here in Ukraine.

We need production. We are increasing production many times over. But we need to systematize what is already being supplied to the troops and used. Drones are the "eyes" and protection on the front line. Different ranges, different targets. Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used.

In fact, everything that we talked about with the guys the day before in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, in our combat brigades, is now the content of the work of the General Staff, government officials, and the meeting of the Headquarters. These are obvious tasks," Zelenskyy said.