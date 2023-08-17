ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16707 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
12 936 4
war (20236) Donetsk region (1890) military actions (935) Artemivsk (803)

Assault group clears buildings in village of Klishchiivka in direction of Bakhmut: "There are none of us in basement?! Control! Throw VOGs there!". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A group of Ukrainian infantrymen cleared part of the buildings in the village of Klishchiyivka in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the assault actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording was made by a camera mounted on the ammunition of one of the soldiers.

"In the village of Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut direction, buildings are being cleared," Ukrainian soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video.

Watch more: Consequences of occupiers’ actions in Bakhmut, half-destroyed by Russians, from bird’s-eye view. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 