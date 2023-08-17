ENG
war (20236) elimination (2580) helicopter_ (245) 47 SMBr (58)

Moment Ka-52 "Alligator" was shot down with MANPADS system by fighters of 47th brigade. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A video has been posted online that allegedly captures the moment of the attack and the hit of a MANPADS missile on an enemy Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the fighters who took part in the attack.

"Probably the moment when the 47th Brigade's Ka-52 Alligator was shot down by the fighters of the 47th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed in village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, - 47th SMB

Moment Ka-52 Alligator was shot down with MANPADS system by fighters of 47th brigade 01

