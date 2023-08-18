Drone army transfers more than 270 Vampire attack drones to front, - Fedorov. VIDEO

The Army of Drones is sending more than 270 Ukrainian-made Vampire attack drones to the frontline.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We are sending more than 270 Vampire attack drones from the Army of Drones to the frontline.

According to him, these are Ukrainian-made copters. They can carry up to 15kg of payload. The military will use them to destroy armoured vehicles and tanks, as well as enemy defences, fortifications or ammunition depots.

"Each drone is equipped with a thermal imager, so it can operate effectively at night. You will soon see the explosive results of these "birds" in the reports of UAV strike companies. The Ukrainian Defence Forces' hunt for the occupiers will become even more effective. Glory to Ukraine!" concludes Fedorov.

