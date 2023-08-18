In Russia, more than 2,000 people were evacuated from business center "Moscow City" due to reports of drone strike. VIDEO

Today, 2,000 people were evacuated from the Moscow City business centre in the Russian capital. In addition, the VTB Arena Plaza shopping centre was evacuated.

According to Censor.NET, this decision was made after a report of an alleged UAV attack. An unknown person called the administration of Moscow City Towers B and C and reported a possible arrival of a kamikaze drone. Later, emergency services said that the information about the drone was not confirmed, and no emergencies were registered.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read also on Censor.NET: Four airports closed in Moscow for first time due to another explosion near Moscow City