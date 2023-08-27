Sapper machines of 36th SBM break through roads in minefields of occupiers. VIDEO

Sappers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky are breaking through minefields in southern Ukraine. To pave the way through the enemy’s engineering obstacles, they use American M58 MICLICs. They are transported by American-wheeled armored vehicles with MaxxPro mine protection.

An archival video from the beginning of the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The M58 MICLIC has a linear explosive charge up to 100 meters long. It is launched by a rocket in the direction of the mined area. When it hits the ground, it detonates and detonates the mines next to it. The result is an area wide enough for vehicles to pass through.

