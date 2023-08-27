ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15178 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
10 790 21
war (20090) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2117) counteroffensive south (179)

Our soldiers of Armed Forces destroyed occupiers’ command post in south of Ukraine with one blow. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A command post of the Russian military was destroyed in the southern part of the frontline.

The footage shows how the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile troops hit an enemy base with multiple launch rocket systems, Censor.NET reports.

"The command post of the occupiers received a "fiery greeting" from the jets of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine! It was an incendiary day! And we are moving forward, bringing victory closer," the statement said.

See also Censor.NET: Engineer vehicles of 36th Separate Mechanised Brigade break through roads in occupiers' minefields. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 