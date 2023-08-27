5 717 17
Fighters of unit of Defense Forces of Ukraine "Berkut" destroyed another batch of Russian ammunition. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military continues its counter-offensive and is destroying the enemy in various directions. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shared a video on his telegram channel with vivid footage of the destruction of Russian positions.
The short video shows thick grey smoke coming from the burning building. The warehouse of the Russian occupiers' bookmakers was located there, Censor.NET reports.
