ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15178 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
22 172 48
war (20090) elimination (2553) 3rd SAB (118)

Near Bakhmut, fighters of 3rd SAB knocked down quadricycle of occupiers on move. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Near Bakhmut, our fighters continue to destroy enemy equipment. The enemy quad bike was spotted by soldiers of the 3rd SAB at the time of movement.

As a result of the exercise, we can see wounded Russian soldiers and a destroyed ATV of the occupiers on the video. Enemy equipment was destroyed, the wounded occupants tried to hide in the forest, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Snipers of 3rd SAB eliminated Russians in Bakhmut district. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 