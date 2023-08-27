22 172 48
Near Bakhmut, fighters of 3rd SAB knocked down quadricycle of occupiers on move. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Near Bakhmut, our fighters continue to destroy enemy equipment. The enemy quad bike was spotted by soldiers of the 3rd SAB at the time of movement.
As a result of the exercise, we can see wounded Russian soldiers and a destroyed ATV of the occupiers on the video. Enemy equipment was destroyed, the wounded occupants tried to hide in the forest, Censor.NET informs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...