ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14691 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
13 925 44
war (20387) elimination (2607) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2140)

Ukrainian Mi-24P attack helicopters destroy Russian positions with unguided Hydra missiles. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces modified a Soviet-designed helicopter and integrated American Hydra 70 missiles into it. As a result, Ukrainian Mi-24P attack helicopters are destroying Russian positions at the front.

This is evidenced by a video released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It shows the launch of aircraft missiles from the 19-round M261 launcher, which is mounted on a helicopter pylon, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Soldiers of 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade together with their colleagues from Defence Forces destroyed enemy anti-drone unit. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 