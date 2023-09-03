10 345 14
"Course for Zavitne Bazhannia", - shots of night battle of our fighters towards village. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Today, our soldiers showed footage of a night battle: after liberating Urozhayne in the Donetsk region from the occupiers, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to take control of two roads - to Staromlynivka and to a village called Zavitne Bazhannia. The liberation of this village will allow our troops to open the way further towards Berdiansk.
According to Censor.NET, a video of our soldiers' work was published on Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...