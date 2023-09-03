ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14946 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
10 345 14
war (20387) Donetsk region (1906) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2140)

"Course for Zavitne Bazhannia", - shots of night battle of our fighters towards village. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Today, our soldiers showed footage of a night battle: after liberating Urozhayne in the Donetsk region from the occupiers, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to take control of two roads - to Staromlynivka and to a village called Zavitne Bazhannia. The liberation of this village will allow our troops to open the way further towards Berdiansk.

According to Censor.NET, a video of our soldiers' work was published on Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian Mi-24P attack helicopters destroy Russian positions with Hydra unguided missiles. VIDEO.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 