11 053 12
SSU showed footage of fight against occupiers: work of snipers, naval drones and battles in trenches. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The SSU showed how to destroy the enemy and its equipment during August. In particular, the soldiers posted footage of maritime drones, aerial reconnaissance and trench warfare. In addition, there is a fragment of sniper work, artillery, and the launch of Ukrainian attack drones.
The video was published by the SSU press service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...