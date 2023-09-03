SSU showed footage of fight against occupiers: work of snipers, naval drones and battles in trenches. VIDEO

The SSU showed how to destroy the enemy and its equipment during August. In particular, the soldiers posted footage of maritime drones, aerial reconnaissance and trench warfare. In addition, there is a fragment of sniper work, artillery, and the launch of Ukrainian attack drones.

The video was published by the SSU press service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also: DIU shows pilot who landed Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Ukraine. VIDEO.