UKRAINE IS ROASTING RUSSIA step by step with its own long-range weapons #Ukraine/BB Ukraine Analytics. VIDEO

Long arm of Ukraine: Ukrainian-made long-range weapons successfully hit the target at a distance of 700 km.

Ukrainians are fighting corruption in the Ministry of Defense. Reznikov’s resignation. Who is Rustem Umerov? And will he be able to to clean up corruption in the Ministry of Defense? Bogdan Butkevych and Olena Vostrova explain in a new issue of BB Ukraine Analytics.

Details:

Ukrainian drones, made of cardboard, attacked the Kursk airfield and damaged four russian SU-30 fighters.

- Ukrainian authorities have announced that the development of several drone systems with a flight range of 1,000 kilometers is currently being completed.

- Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, showed footage of the test of a new Ukrainian missile.

- Ukrainians broke through of the main line of russians defense in the Tokmak area.

- Ukrainians are fighting corruption in the Ministry of Defense. Reznikov’s resignation. Who is Rustem Umerov?

- Will Yerak's people remain in the Ministry of Defense? Or will the new minister be allowed to install his own team to clean up corruption?

