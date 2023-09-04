15 542 56
In occupied Donetsk, near Pushylin’s "administration", powerful explosion rang out. VIDEO
Powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Preliminarily, the building of the city’s ’administration’ was hit. However, according to the propagandists, all that happened was that a car was on fire.
The video of the explosions was posted on local Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.
A video of a column of black smoke rising in the center of Donetsk is posted on social media.
