Triumphant return of legendary "Azov" brigade to front. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On 23 August, while performing a combat mission in one of the frontline areas, the Azov Brigade soldiers stormed four Russian positions at once.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the legendary unit's combat work was posted online.

"Artillery and small arms fire eliminated 13 enemy troops, 12 were wounded.
As a result of the fighting, we managed to improve the tactical position to a depth of 400 metres and 500 metres along the front," the commentary to the video reads.

