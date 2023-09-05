Sniper from "Ghost" group eliminated enemy machine gunner near Bakhmut. VIDEO

A Ukrainian sniper eliminated an enemy machine gunner in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's accurate shot was posted on the social network.

"A sniper from the 'Ghost' group of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade is taking out an enemy machine gunner in the Bakhmut direction," the video's commentary reads.

