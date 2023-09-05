ENG
Russian Army (6219) war (20436) elimination (2613) drones (1242) drones from Censor.NET readers (76) Dyki Shershni (86)

Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone "Wild Hornet". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade’s anti-tank battalion attacked an enemy group of five occupants with a Wild Hornet drone.

According to Censor.NET, a recording of the accurate attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

The Wild Hornets FPV drones are funded by the Censor.NET community. From now on, you can send a personalised drone to the military.

Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone Wild Hornet 01

Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone Wild Hornet 02

Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone Wild Hornet 03


Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone Wild Hornet 04

You can finance new batches of drones using these details:

Mono-bank:

send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency:

USDT (TRC-20): TPFzg8Wz3L1tadEkfFa9wDRr1gMntCNgjy
BTC: bc1quxxwekqxetgpy9f0p590qrj0mkc37s9urv85q2
ETH: 0xEac08EdAfC36DA0124FaC666c8E10B8a9e954C0B

