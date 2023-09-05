Fighters of 3rd SAB hit enemy group of five invaders with kamikaze drone "Wild Hornet". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade’s anti-tank battalion attacked an enemy group of five occupants with a Wild Hornet drone.

According to Censor.NET, a recording of the accurate attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

The Wild Hornets FPV drones are funded by the Censor.NET community. From now on, you can send a personalised drone to the military.

