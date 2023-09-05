Sappers of State Special Transport Service received cars from community of Kyiv. VIDEO

Kyiv has handed over new vehicles for sappers to the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting, Censor.NET informs.

"Dear citizens of Kyiv! The demining group of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has received new vehicles from you for our demining teams. We are grateful to the Kyiv community and Mayor Vitali Klitschko for their help!" the statement reads.

The State Service of Ukraine for Technical Services noted that this equipment will enable sappers to work more effectively in their main role.

"Thanks to this vehicle, our sappers will be able to work on roads, in the forest, on infrastructure facilities in their main area of expertise," said Alexander Prizhikov, commander of the demining group of the State Special Transport Service.

