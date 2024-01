The SSU special forces destroyed a T-72 tank and a IFV-3 infantry fighting vehicle in the Svatove direction using drones. In addition, our soldiers eliminated four Russian invaders.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the 3rd Department of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See also: Destruction of Russian ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO