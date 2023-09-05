4 236 4
Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed enemy equipment worth $900,000 in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
In the Bakhmut sector, fighters of the 92nd separate mechanised brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed two 2S9 Nona-S artillery systems and two infantry fighting vehicles armed with anti-tank missile systems. During the day, the soldiers deprived the occupiers of equipment worth $900,000.
This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...