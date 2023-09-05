ENG
Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed enemy equipment worth $900,000 in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, fighters of the 92nd separate mechanised brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed two 2S9 Nona-S artillery systems and two infantry fighting vehicles armed with anti-tank missile systems. During the day, the soldiers deprived the occupiers of equipment worth $900,000.

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

