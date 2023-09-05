Collected 250 drones - destroyed 13 tanks, 8 IFVs, 2 self-propelled guns, and other targets - result of work of "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

In August, the Censor.NET community funded UAH 4 million for the production of 250 Wild Hornets FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the work of the Wild Hornets.

The statement reads: "Thus, thanks to your investment, in August, Wild Hornets FPV drones destroyed 13 tanks (!), eight infantry fighting vehicles, two self-propelled artillery systems, six vehicles, four ammunition depots, three observation posts, one boat and damaged 25 d ugouts. In addition to the drones, the following items were purchased: 250 batteries, 15 communication extension and amplification systems, 10 pilot kits (goggles + remote control), 50 jettison systems, 15 video communication repeaters, 3 enemy drone scanners, 10 training drones for new units, and 4 backpacks for the drones' personnel."

Dear friends, the Wild Hornets project is gaining momentum, but we cannot do it without the investment of our respectable audience. The need for such drones is tens of thousands of monthly, so each of us can contribute to the destruction of the enemy with a donation using the details below:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrencies: USDT (TRC-20): TPFzg8Wz3L1tadEkfFa9wDRr1gMntCNgjy BTC: bc1quxxwekqxetgpy9f0p590qrj0mkc37s9urv85q2 ETH: 0xEac08EdAfC36DA0124FaC666c8E10B8a9e954C0B