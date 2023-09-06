Occupiers in Mariupol issue insulin only to those who have passport of Russian Federation. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the occupiers began to distribute insulin to people with diabetes only if they have a Russian passport.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET reports.

It published a video filmed by a resident of occupied Mariupol in a city clinic. The man shows an announcement stating that insulin can only be obtained with a passport of a Russian citizen.

"If you don't have a passport, you can die," he says to the camera.

"This is the policy of the occupiers, which is aimed at Russification of the city at any cost. That's why Mariupol residents are being forced to get Russian passports. At the same time, they impose strict conditions. Without a passport, it is impossible to receive assistance, vital treatment, find a job, or move freely. People have to choose - either to get a document and have at least some rights, or just die," commented Vadim Boychenko, mayor of Mariupol.