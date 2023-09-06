ENG
Bodies of those killed in attack on market in Kostiantynivka are taken out of rubble: "Here’s another person, boys!.. Body of woman". VIDEO

Rescuers clear the rubble and remove the bodies of those killed in a Russian missile attack on a market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording published on social media, one of the rescuers notices the dead man and informs his colleagues about it: "Here's another man, guys!".

The recording then shows three rescuers carrying a black bag with the body of the deceased woman to a special vehicle and loading it.

