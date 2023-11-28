Two occupants before death trying to hit a drone-kamikaze. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops eliminated two occupants using a kamikaze drone in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the successful attack shows that the occupiers tried in vain to hit the drone with small arms.

"The epic elimination of two occupants with the help of an FPV drone in the middle of the "cemetery" of Russian equipment in the Avdiivka sector by the soldiers of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

