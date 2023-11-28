Invader’s ass is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

The operator of the Ukrainian drone accurately dropped the ammunition and eliminated the occupier in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media. The recording shows that after the detonation of the ammunition, the occupier's ass began to smoke.

"The 92nd Brigade is burning asses. Bakhmut direction," the commentary to the video reads.

