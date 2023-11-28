Soldiers of 92nd Brigade destroyed enemy equipment worth several million dollars in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters destroyed enemy 2s19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems, Strela-10 SAMs, and VATs, and destroyed a 2s4 Tulip. The occupiers also suffered losses in manpower.

According to Censor.NET, in the Bakhmut sector, fighters of the Achilles attack aircraft company of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko hit Russian equipment with FPV drones.

