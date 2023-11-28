Special Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy position of Russian machine gunners on temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. VIDEO

The fighters of the PARAGON unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region, discovered and effectively destroyed a position of Russian machine gunners, which they had set up in a tower in an industrial area, with an FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

