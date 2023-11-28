Border guards raise Ukrainian flag at Budarky checkpoint on border with Russia. VIDEO

Border guards raised the Ukrainian flag at the Budarky checkpoint in Kharkiv region on the border with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting a video.

"Border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade entered the territory of the Budarky checkpoint in Kharkiv region despite constant shelling and raised a blue and yellow flag on the highest tower in the neighborhood," the statement said.

This checkpoint is located directly on the state border and has not been operating since Russia's full-scale invasion.