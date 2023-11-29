ENG
Kremlin propagandists in Solovyov’s studio plan further aggression: "To be honest, I prefer California to Lisbon". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandists in Vladimir Solovyov’s studio spoke about their vision of Russia’s further military expansion.

According to Censor.NET, the Kremlin's henchmen dream of capturing all of Europe up to Lisbon. However, Margarita Simonyan said that she would prefer not the Portuguese capital, but the American California.

