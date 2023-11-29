34 541 36
Aerial intelligence officers of Russian army are watching elimination of their assault group by two Ukrainian soldiers: "F#ck! They have hosed down them all! Somebody kill them!". VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Two Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an enemy assault group of five occupants near the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the battle which was posted on social media was made by enemy aerial reconnaissance. The battle took place in mid-November. The fate of the two Ukrainian heroes is unknown.
Warning: Profanity!
