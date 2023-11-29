SOF fighters adjusted HIMARS fire on enemy command and staff car. VIDEO

In the southern direction, fighters of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces discovered an enemy command and staff vehicle. The enemy used it to control their units. The UAS crew adjusted the fire of the HIMARS artillery unit of the Defense Forces on the target.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of a well-aimed strike, the enemy command post was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Road to Avdiivka is covered with bodies of occupiers. VIDEO 18+