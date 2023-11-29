ENG
war (20077) elimination (2545) SOF (168) HIMARS (143)

SOF fighters adjusted HIMARS fire on enemy command and staff car. VIDEO

War in Ukraine

In the southern direction, fighters of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces discovered an enemy command and staff vehicle. The enemy used it to control their units. The UAS crew adjusted the fire of the HIMARS artillery unit of the Defense Forces on the target.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of a well-aimed strike, the enemy command post was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

