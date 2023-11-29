Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed "nest" of Russian drone operators in 5-storey building in Kherson region. VIDEO

In Kherson region, Russian occupants set up positions right on the balconies of a five-story building and launched drones from there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy’s "nest" with an accurate drone strike.

This was reported by Ukrainian volunteer Serhii Sternenko, Censor.NET reports. Ukrainian defenders used drones with explosives that flew into the "balcony" positions of the Russians.

"Strikes on the positions of Russian drones on the left bank of the Kherson region. The enemy is actively using this high-rise building for sorties, as the left bank is in a lowland, and it is not easy to find a normal position," Sternenko wrote.

"The operator of the 126th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces together with the 79th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed the Russian nest," Sternenko added.

