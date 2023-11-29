ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7064 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
6 890 9
war (20077) elimination (2545) Zaporizhia (740) anti-aircraft missile systems (60)

Artillerymen of the 128th Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian artillerymen from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade were able to hit the expensive Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with the help of high-precision ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: HIMARS crew destroys Russian Buk-M3 MLRS. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 