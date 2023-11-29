Artillerymen of the 128th Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian artillerymen from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade were able to hit the expensive Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with the help of high-precision ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

