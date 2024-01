Our fighters hit the enemy’s Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a 227 mm GMLRS rocket in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Instructed to increase number of repair crews and equipment to restore power supply in regions affected by bad weather, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO