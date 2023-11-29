ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7064 visitors online
News Video Incidents
8 435 49
Zelenskyi (3839) Crimea (2035) hacker (128) television (52)

In Crimea, hackers hacked air of IPTV, launching appeal by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Incidents

In the occupied Crimea, the address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown on all IPTV channels. The so-called "governor" Mikhail Razvozhaev said that they are trying to eliminate the consequences of the hackers’ actions as soon as possible.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channels.

In addition, the names of TV channels now look different.

In Crimea, hackers hacked air of IPTV, launching appeal by Volodymyr Zelenskyy 01

Read more: Export of Ukrainian grain from ports of occupied Crimea to Syria and Iran has been recorded - National Resistance Center

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 