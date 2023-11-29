In Crimea, hackers hacked air of IPTV, launching appeal by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In the occupied Crimea, the address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown on all IPTV channels. The so-called "governor" Mikhail Razvozhaev said that they are trying to eliminate the consequences of the hackers’ actions as soon as possible.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channels.

In addition, the names of TV channels now look different.

