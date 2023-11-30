Ukrainian soldiers tracked down and destroyed enemy Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system whose crew tried in vain to shoot down a FlyEye reconnaissance drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 59th Yakov Handziuk Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 53rd Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Separate Mechanized Brigade tracked down and destroyed an enemy Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile systemwhose crew tried in vain to shoot down a FlyEye reconnaissance drone in the sky over occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, the recording published on social media shows a kamikaze drone attack on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system and the detonation of Russian ammunition.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold, especially after a month. This footage shows the continuation of the story of the unsuccessful attempt of the Russian Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system to shoot down a FlyEye reconnaissance drone in the sky over occupied Donetsk. As it turned out, our warriors managed to track down the enemy target and hit it with a kamikaze drone with a spectacular detonation in the end. We note the effective cooperation of the 59th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade," the author of the publication said in a comment.

Warning: Profanity!

